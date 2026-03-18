Kapurthala instructor Navpreet scales Mount Kilimanjaro

In a remarkable feat of endurance and determination, 34-year-old instructor Navpreet Kaur Basra has successfully scaled Mount Kilimanjaro (5,895 metres), becoming the first woman from the Kapurthala district to conquer Africa’s highest mountain and one of the world’s tallest free-standing peaks.

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Currently serving as a cosmetology instructor at the Government ITI for Women, Khiranwali, Basra combined professional commitment with an extraordinary passion for mountaineering. A resident of Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar, she achieved the milestone after a challenging five-day expedition marked by extreme weather conditions, reduced oxygen levels and physical exhaustion.

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Basra began her journey on March 8, coinciding with International Women’s Day, and reached the summit on March 13. Battling temperatures ranging between -15°C to -20°C and nearly 50 per cent lower oxygen levels at higher altitudes, she navigated key points along the route, including Gilman Point and Stella Point, before reaching the Uhuru Peak. Upon reaching the summit, she unfurled the Indian Tricolour along with a flag representing Punjab, marking a proud moment for her community and the state.

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Speaking after her return, Basra described the climb as one of the most demanding experiences of her life. “There were moments when the conditions tested my physical limits. At one point, I was even asked to stop due to health concerns, but I was determined to continue and complete the mission,” she said. Despite facing post-expedition health issues such as headaches and fatigue, she expressed satisfaction over having achieved her goal through perseverance and mental resilience.

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Basra’s accomplishment is the result of sustained preparation and prior experience in high-altitude trekking. She successfully completed a Basic Mountaineering Course with an “A” grade, a distinction that is considered essential for aspiring climbers. During her training, she undertook several challenging expeditions, including the Beas Kund trek, Shitidhar Base Camp climb, and Patalsu Peak ascent, which helped build her technical and physical skills required for Kilimanjaro climb.

Her journey into mountaineering was also fuelled by a personal challenge. Inspired by remarks suggesting that few young individuals from Punjab had achieved major mountaineering milestones, Basra resolved to pursue high-altitude climbing seriously. She has now set her sights on completing the “Seven Summits” challenge — scaling the highest peaks on each continent — with future expeditions planned for Mount Elbrus in Russia and ultimately Mount Everest in Nepal.

The expedition reportedly cost approximately Rs 3.5 lakh, reflecting both financial and logistical demands of international mountaineering. Basra emphasised on the importance of discipline, rigorous training and mental strength in overcoming such challenges.

Her achievement has been widely celebrated across Kapurthala and Punjab, with local residents, social organisations and her family expressing pride in her accomplishment. Upon her return, Basra was warmly welcomed in her neighbourhood, where community members honoured her success with floral garlands and sweets, recognising her as a source of inspiration.

Basra’s success stands as a powerful testament to perseverance and ambition, particularly for young women aspiring to break barriers in unconventional fields. Her journey underscores that with determination, preparation and support, even the most formidable heights can be conquered.