Kapurthala jeweller ends life by suicide

Kapurthala jeweller Deepak Kumar (43) ended his life by suicide by swallowing some poisonous substance on Tuesday. The jeweller was a resident of Mohalla Shergarh in Kapurthala. After the person swallowed the poisonous substance, he was taken to a private hospital in Jalandhar, where he died during treatment.

The city police reached the spot and took the body into custody and kept it in the mortuary. Investigation into the case has started.

As per preliminary information, the deceased had been upset due to his son name coming up in the case of a fight which took place in the city a few days ago. Due to pressure of that incident, he has been known to take this dire step.