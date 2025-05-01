DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Jalandhar / Kapurthala jeweller ends life by suicide

Kapurthala jeweller ends life by suicide

Kapurthala jeweller Deepak Kumar (43) ended his life by suicide by swallowing some poisonous substance on Tuesday. The jeweller was a resident of Mohalla Shergarh in Kapurthala. After the person swallowed the poisonous substance, he was taken to a private...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:30 AM May 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. File photo
Advertisement

Kapurthala jeweller Deepak Kumar (43) ended his life by suicide by swallowing some poisonous substance on Tuesday. The jeweller was a resident of Mohalla Shergarh in Kapurthala. After the person swallowed the poisonous substance, he was taken to a private hospital in Jalandhar, where he died during treatment.

The city police reached the spot and took the body into custody and kept it in the mortuary. Investigation into the case has started.

As per preliminary information, the deceased had been upset due to his son name coming up in the case of a fight which took place in the city a few days ago. Due to pressure of that incident, he has been known to take this dire step.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper