Kapurthala lawyers on indefinite fast against Legal Aid Defence Counsel System

The District Bar Association (DBA), Kapurthala, began an indefinite fast against the Legal Aid Defence Counsel (LADC) System today.

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The agitation is being held on the call of the Joint Action Committee of Bar Associations with advocates across Punjab demanding the immediate withdrawal of the system and restoration of the earlier panel-based legal aid system.

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Court work remained suspended as members of the Bar united in protest against the policy. The legal fraternity believes that the system will adversely affect the independence of advocates and deprive many practising lawyers of equal opportunities to serve under the legal aid mechanism. According to the protesting advocates, the salaried structure under the LADC System has significantly reduced opportunities for independent practitioners and has altered the functioning of legal aid in a manner that is detrimental to the Bar.

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Phagwara Bar members stay away from courts

Phagwara: The strike launched by the Phagwara Bar Association against the Legal Aid Defence Counsel (LADC) System entered its 14th day on Monday, with lawyers continuing to abstain from court proceedings in protest. The ongoing agitation, which began on July 7, has significantly disrupted the normal functioning of the court complex as advocates stayed away from judicial work.

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Addressing the media, Bar Association president Advocate Ravinder Sharma (Neeta) and vice-president Advocate Rohit Sharma said the LADC was detrimental to the interests of the legal fraternity and would adversely affect the traditional legal practice system.

They demanded the immediate withdrawal of the policy, maintaining that the legal community would continue its struggle until their concerns were addressed. The advocates reiterated that they would remain united and continue their agitation until the LADC System is amended or withdrawn.

Fast by Hoshiarpur lawyers

Hoshiarpur: The District Bar Association, Hoshiarpur, intensified its ongoing protest against the LADC System by launching a fast on Monday.

Led by District Bar Association president Advocate Palwinderjit Singh Ghuman, a group of lawyers observed a day-long fast from 10 am to 5 pm at the Lawyers’ Complex in Hoshiarpur.