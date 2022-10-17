Kapurthala leads in paddy lifting & payment

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, October 16

Kapurthala district has achieved the leading position in procurement of paddy, in terms of lifting and payment to farmers as Rs 382.19 crore has been paid to the farmers against Rs 331.58 crore to be paid within the fixed time limit of 48 hours after the purchase of crop.

A farmer inspects the produce brought to a mandi. photos: Malkiat Singh

District administration officials said it had happened for the first time that farmers were being paid before the stipulated 48-hour deadline in their bank accounts.

Apart from this, in the case of lifting, 1,62,365 MT have been lifted from mandis against 132,871.18 MT within the specified 72-hour time limit, which is 22% more than the target.

Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal said the district administration had ensured the purchase of farmers’ crops as well as payment and lifting in a time-bound manner so that the whole procurement process went in a smooth way.

Kapurthala district has also bagged the second place after Tarn Taran in the purchase of paddy with 2,43,568 MT which was more than districts like Jalandhar, Patiala, Amritsar, Sangrur and Ludhiana.

Till October 15, the total arrival of paddy in 42 permanent and 21 temporary mandis of the district was 2,52,916 MT, of which 96 per cent, that is 2,43,568 MT, have been purchased so far.

The Deputy Commissioner further said that there has been a sharp increase in the arrival of paddy and the arrival of more than 50,000 MT of paddy was being reported per day.

Expressing satisfaction over the procurement process of paddy, the Deputy Commissioner said that 77% of the set target of procurement of 8 lakh MT had been purchased, out of which Pungrain leads the agencies by procuring 99,933 MT of paddy.

#Kapurthala