Kapurthala leads in paddy lifting & payment

Kapurthala, October 16
Kapurthala district has achieved the leading position in procurement of paddy, in terms of lifting and payment to farmers as Rs 382.19 crore has been paid to the farmers against Rs 331.58 crore to be paid within the fixed time limit of 48 hours after the purchase of crop.
District administration officials said it had happened for the first time that farmers were being paid before the stipulated 48-hour deadline in their bank accounts.
Apart from this, in the case of lifting, 1,62,365 MT have been lifted from mandis against 132,871.18 MT within the specified 72-hour time limit, which is 22% more than the target.
Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal said the district administration had ensured the purchase of farmers’ crops as well as payment and lifting in a time-bound manner so that the whole procurement process went in a smooth way.
Kapurthala district has also bagged the second place after Tarn Taran in the purchase of paddy with 2,43,568 MT which was more than districts like Jalandhar, Patiala, Amritsar, Sangrur and Ludhiana.
Till October 15, the total arrival of paddy in 42 permanent and 21 temporary mandis of the district was 2,52,916 MT, of which 96 per cent, that is 2,43,568 MT, have been purchased so far.
The Deputy Commissioner further said that there has been a sharp increase in the arrival of paddy and the arrival of more than 50,000 MT of paddy was being reported per day.
Expressing satisfaction over the procurement process of paddy, the Deputy Commissioner said that 77% of the set target of procurement of 8 lakh MT had been purchased, out of which Pungrain leads the agencies by procuring 99,933 MT of paddy.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Not scared of being arrested, BJP wants to send me to jail in 'fake' case: Sisodia on CBI questioning
Sisodia also linked his questioning with elections in Gujara...
Congress presidential polls LIVE UPDATES: Delegates choose between Kharge and Tharoor for party president
Chidambaram 1st voter in Congress election for a non-Gandhi ...
Shocked that Sourav Ganguly deprived of second term as BCCI president: Mamata Banerjee
Said will request the PM to ensure that Ganguly is allowed t...
PM Modi, Kejriwal wish Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on his birthday
Bhagwant Mann turns 49 today
PM Modi releases 12th installment of Rs 16,000 crore to eligible farmers under PM-KISAN
With this, the total amount transferred to the beneficiaries...