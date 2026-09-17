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Home / Jalandhar / Kapurthala lightning strike damages appliances in 7 houses

Kapurthala lightning strike damages appliances in 7 houses

Cracks develop in walls of councillor's house

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Our Correspondent
Kapurthala, Updated At : 07:30 PM Sep 17, 2026 IST
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A view of lightning over the Kapurthala sky amid rainy weather. Representative image/Tribune file
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Several houses in Preet Nagar of Kapurthala suffered a substantial damage after lightning struck the locality during heavy rain late Wednesday night. The incident reportedly damaged electrical and electronic appliances worth lakhs of rupees in seven houses, while cracks also developed in the walls of house of Gurpal Singh Billa Councillor, Ward No 36.

According to residents, the lightning strike occurred around 2.30 am, accompanied by a deafening thunderclap. The impact was so intense that residents said it sounded like a bomb blast, leaving people in the locality frightened.

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Billa said the impact caused cracks in the walls of the house, with some portions of the walls reportedly splitting. Several electrical and electronic appliances in neighbouring houses were also damaged.

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Residents said appliances, including air conditioners, LED televisions, refrigerators and tullu pump motors, besides other household electrical equipment, were damaged. The incident triggered panic among residents, who rushed out of their houses after hearing the loud blast-like sound.

The affected families have urged the district administration to conduct an assessment of the damage caused by the natural calamity and provide adequate compensation to the victims. They said financial assistance from the administration would help the affected families recover from the losses suffered due to the lightning strike.

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