Kapurthala Mahila Congress protests ‘misconduct’ with woman journalist in Delhi

The Kapurthala district unit of the Mahila Congress staged a protest on GT Road in Phagwara on Sunday against the alleged misbehaviour of Delhi Police ACP Vivek Bhagat with a woman journalist.

During the protest led by District Mahila Congress president Ranjit Kaur Rani, party leaders and workers raised slogans against the Central Government and burnt an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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Addressing a gathering, Ranjit Kaur Rani said journalists are considered an important pillar of democracy and have the right to ask questions while performing their professional duties.

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She said no government official has the right to behave disrespectfully or in a threatening manner towards journalists, particularly women scribes.

Rani said as the Delhi Police functioned under the Centre, it could not evade responsibility.

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Claims regarding the safety and dignity of women must be reflected on the ground as well, she said, adding, women journalists and women in general, should be provided a safe and respectful working environment.

Rani demanded an impartial inquiry into the alleged incident and strict action against the police officer concerned if found guilty. She said the Congress would continue to raise its voice for the dignity, rights and safety of women and would stand firmly with those facing injustice.

Phagwara Block Urban Congress president Naresh Bhardwaj and district general secretary Sohan Singh Parmar were among those present on the occasion.