Kapurthala man run over by vehicle in US

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 19

A Kapurthala native died after he was hit by a car in the US, leaving his village and family back home shattered.

Sukhwinder Singh, a 53-year-old man and resident of Fresno city in California, was returning home after having his meal when he met with an accident. A resident of Tandi Dakhli village in Kapurthala, his family has been inconsolable ever since the news reached them.

Mangat Singh, the maternal uncle of the deceased, said Sukhwinder had worked in the Indian Army for 18 years while here. He left for the US in 2011 in pursuit of a better future. Mangat informed he was currently residing at Fresno City in California where he pursued a vocation as a truck driver for a living.

His son and daughter have been studying in Canada for the past four years.

Mangat said Sukhwinder’s son told him over a call from Canada last night that his father was run over by a vehicle when he was returning to his home after having a meal. Sukhwinder Singh was heading to his car parked outside the eatery when a vehicle hit him. He fell on the spot and the vehicle ran him over, following which he died on the spot.

His wife Surinder said her son informed her last night at 1.30 am that her husband had died in an accident in the US. She said he had gone to the US 12 years ago. Surinder Kaur said he only wanted to see her husband (his body) once back in India before his last rites were carried out.