Kapurthala man seeks halt to construction work under Phagwara housing scheme

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, June 16

A 72-year-old Kapurthala resident, Varinder Kumar, has written to the State DGP and the State Vigilance Bureau, seeking a halt to the ongoing construction work under a 15.68-acre residential project in Phagwara by the Phagwara Improvement Trust, alleging a violation of various government norms.

writes to VB & DGP, alleging violation Kumar has warned that the project could lead to a redux of the Latifpura incident. Kumar has sought a stop to the work being undertaken in the project under a “third drawing” which he alleged has not been duly approved

He has also claimed that the trust has brought about changes in the lay-out plan of the residential project, flying in the face of the directions of the High Court and the government and in violation of Section 43 of the Town Improvement Act, 1922

In his letter, he has also alleged that various officials of the improvement trust, including Phagwara Improvement Trust Executive Officer Surinder Kumari, a retired XEN, an accountant, a superintending engineer, a sub-divisional officer and a junior engineer are involved in the project

Improvement Trust officials have termed his allegations as “baseless” and asserted that the project is in full compliance with the norms. The matter pertains to the 15.68-acre South Avenue Scheme in Phagwara which has been in the works since 2005-2006.

In his letter, Kumar stresses, “If the trust uses any drawing for the project except the notified one, then the officials concerned will be responsible for any loss of life or property.”

While litigations over the project have been dragging on for the past 15 years, Kumar has alleged that construction work is already under way in contravention of the Punjab Urban Planning and Development Authority (PUDA) laws.

He said, “I am thankful to the state CM and the Department of Local Government who have directed the Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner to deliberate over the 15.68-acre South Avenue Scheme. As per various High Court judgements and the PUDA rules, work under the scheme cannot be implemented without the arrangement of a 60-ft approach road. However, 13 years on, the trust has yet to fix a 60-feet road for the project.”

He has also said that a probe into the matter would make it clear that construction work based on the third drawing is already under way, in violation of the government guidelines.

Kumari hit back at the disaffected resident, saying, “This man is a fraud who bought a piece of land on the site illegally after we had already acquired it. We are the officials of the trust, our work is advancing in line with the guidelines. He is thwarting the development work because he has a vested interest in the land.”