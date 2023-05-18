Kapurthala man, son die in US car accident

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 17

Kapurthala-based advocate Kulwinder Singh Hanspal and his son Sukhwinder Singh Hanspal (30) died in Fresno in California after they met with a road accident on May 10.

Hailing from Boparai village Bholath in Kapurthala, the family was heading to celebrate their son’s completion of medical education degree, when the incident happened. Kulwinder Hanspal’s wife Balbir Kaur has also been critically injured in the incident and is being treated at a hospital in the US. The family had been been staying in the US for the past 15 years.

