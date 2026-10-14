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Home / Jalandhar / Kapurthala mayor election case: High Court adjourns hearing to December 8

Kapurthala mayor election case: High Court adjourns hearing to December 8

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Phagwara, Updated At : 10:53 AM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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The hearing in the case concerning the Kapurthala Municipal Corporation mayoral election before the Punjab and Haryana High Court has been adjourned, with the court fixing December 8 as the next date of hearing.

Elections for the posts of Mayor, Senior Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the Kapurthala Municipal Corporation were held on July 8, 2026. However, the election process sparked controversy, prompting Kapurthala MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh and 26 Congress councillors to approach the Punjab and Haryana High Court, challenging the proceedings and seeking the cancellation of the elections over alleged irregularities.

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During the proceedings, the High Court had directed the Punjab government to produce the complete proceedings and video recording of the meeting held on July 8. Subsequently, the court imposed an interim restriction on the exercise of powers by the newly elected Mayor, Senior Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayor, while directing the Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner to take charge of the Municipal Corporation’s administrative functioning.

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With the hearing now postponed, attention has shifted to December 8, when the matter is scheduled to come up before the court again. The next hearing is expected to be significant in determining the future course of the legal proceedings concerning the validity of the mayoral election and the alleged irregularities in the election process.

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