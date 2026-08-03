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Home / Jalandhar / Kapurthala MC clears garbage at key locations

Kapurthala MC clears garbage at key locations

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Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:15 AM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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Keeping city's sanitation as its top priority, the Kapurthala Municipal Corporation launched a special cleanliness drive to clear garbage accumulated at sensitive locations during the ongoing sanitation workers' strike.

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The operation was carried out under the guidance of Commissioner Anupam Kaler, with the supervision of Chief Sanitary Officer Jagdeep Singh, Chief Sanitary Inspector Hitesh Kumar and Sanitary Inspector Rajesh Kumar. Using Municipal Corporation machinery, including JCB excavators, tractors and trolleys, the sanitation branch removed accumulated waste from several key locations across the city. The drive covered Shalimar Bagh, Hindu Kanya College Road, Ahuja Point, Panch Mandir Point, Bhande Wala Bazaar, Jalok Khana Point, Kotu Chowk, Amrit Bazaar, among other locations.

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Municipal Commissioner Anupam Kaler also appealed to residents to cooperate in maintaining cleanliness by keeping their homes and surrounding areas clean.

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