Kapurthala MC sets up Wall of Kindness

Kapurthala, January 5

As the mercury continues to plummet, Kapurthala Municipal Corporation has set up a ‘Wall of Kindness’ for the residents to drop extra winter-wear from where the poor can pick clothes they need.

The wall has been set up close to the night shelter behind the Shalimar Bagh. Municipal Commissioner Anupam Kler said NGOs have been roped in for the project and urged the residents to donate woollen clothes and toys for the children and others in need. “I also appeal to the residents to contribute woollens so that the shelterless and destitute, who have no means to protect themselves from the harsh weather, get some relief,” she said, adding that the stuff could also be handed over to the caretaker at the night shelter. — T NS