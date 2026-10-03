Kapurthala Municipal Corporation constitutes four teams for street light maintenance

In a major step towards ensuring prompt redressal of street light-related complaints and improving the city’s overall lighting system, the Kapurthala Municipal Corporation (MC) has constituted four dedicated teams of outsourced staff for the maintenance, repair and upkeep of street lights across the city. Each team comprises electricians and supporting staff and has been assigned specific wards to ensure regular inspection, timely repairs and effective monitoring of street lighting infrastructure.

Team 1, comprising electrician Kuldeep Singh (9872352736) and Raj Kumar (9781069962), will cover Wards No. 1 to 50. Team 2, comprising electrician Babbu (9779175087) and Kamaljit Singh (8564723092), will cover Wards No. 1 to 17, while Team 3, comprising electrician Amandeep Singh (7087511230) and Pawan Kumar (9781163181), will look after Wards No. 18 to 35. Team 4, comprising electrician Pankaj (8728040987), Sher Singh (7529880890) and Damanpreet Singh (7696652823), will cover Wards No. 36 to 50. Residents can contact the team members concerned directly on these numbers for prompt redressal of street light-related complaints.

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Deputy Commissioner Akash Bansal said the Punjab Government was committed to providing quality civic amenities to the people, including improved roads, sewerage, water supply and street lighting facilities. He said strengthening the maintenance mechanism for street lights would provide residents a safer, better-lit and more convenient urban environment.

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MC Commissioner Anupam Kaler said the teams would conduct regular inspections in their respective areas and undertake repair and maintenance work promptly. He said the teams would also submit daily reports of the work carried out to the junior engineer concerned, thereby ensuring effective monitoring and accountability. She further said electrician Simranjit Singh had been assigned the responsibility of maintaining a dedicated register of street light-related complaints. All complaints received would be duly recorded and monitored to ensure their timely disposal.

She said the new arrangement would strengthen the complaint redressal mechanism and ensure regular upkeep of street lighting infrastructure across the city. She appealed to residents to report non-functional street lights to the designated team members so that necessary action could be taken without delay.