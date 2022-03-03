Kapurthala: Parking norms flouted on Mall Road, civic body sleeping, allege residents

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, March 2

Residents of Lower Mall, Mall Road and Sunny Side on Wednesday hit out against the Municipal Corporation authorities for taking no action against the owners of showrooms, who have been flouting parking norms on the local Mall Road.

Addressing a press conference today, Prof Anurag Sharma, a local resident, said the Mall Road, which is considered to be a posh area of the city, has turned out to become a chaotic road due to these showrooms. Despite repeated complaints from the area residents, the MC authorities do not appear to be taking the matter seriously, he alleged.

“Due to the non-availability of parking space, the customers are parking their vehicles on road and nearby streets and it is affecting the lives of local residents badly,” he said adding that “many times the situations turned into brawls over parking issues.”

Harbir Inder Singh, another resident, said they have moved a written complaint to MC offices but his effort yielded no result. It seems that they are under political pressure for not taking any action on such violators, he added.

Manik Chopra, Rajesh Jain, Manoj Kumar, Tilak Raj, Ravinder Kumar, Bhim Sen, Gopal Agarwal, Banka Agarwal, Madhav Agarwal, Saurav Jain, Vijay Kumar Puri, Saurav Jain and Vijay Kumar Puri were among other residents who raised the issue and said the pristine glory of the heritage building of Jagatjit Palace too was getting marred due to illegal constructions being raised on the approach road.

The residents were ruing that due to wrong parking, pedestrians and area dwellers are badly troubled by the problem of traffic jams. They said that traffic jams had become a routine from DC Chowk to Jagatjit Palace that houses Sainik School.

Bhim Sen warned that if the municipal administration fails to take action in time, then the residents of the area will have to file a PIL in the Punjab and Haryana HC for remedy.