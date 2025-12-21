Kapurthala, Phagwara police register cheating cases over fake travel promises

Police in Kapurthala and Phagwara districts have registered multiple cases of cheating, criminal breach of trust and violation of travel regulations after preliminary inquiries found the allegations to be true.

In Kapurthala, a case has been registered on a complaint by Gurdial Singh, a resident of the district, under Sections 406 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 13 of the Punjab Prevention of Travel Professionals Regulation Act.

He alleged that Bahadur Singh, a resident of Malkey village under Lambra police station in Jalandhar, and Devinder Singh, a resident of Kishan Singh Wala village in Kapurthala, cheated him of Rs 15 lakh by taking money on false assurances.

A police inquiry confirmed the allegations.

In a separate case in Phagwara, police acted on a complaint by one Deepak, a resident of Dharmkot mohalla. He alleged that Ameer Chand, also a resident of the same locality, cheated him of Rs 5.25 lakh on the pretext of sending him to Italy. After verification, a case was registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 13 of the Punjab Prevention of Travel Professionals Regulation Act.

SSP Gaurav Toora said investigations in both cases were under way and assured that strict legal action would be taken if the charges are proved. He also advised the public to exercise caution in financial dealings with travel agents and to verify their credentials before making payments.