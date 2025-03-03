DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Jalandhar / Kapurthala police launch anti-drug ops, raid several places

Kapurthala police launch anti-drug ops, raid several places

Cops question suspicious individuals, check vehicles
article_Author
Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, Updated At : 10:50 AM Mar 03, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

In a major crackdown on drug-related activities, the Kapurthala Police have launched a large-scale campaign from Saturday and conducted extensive raids in drug-affected areas of the district under the Punjab government’s ‘Yudh Nashe Virodh’ campaign.

A significant police force was deployed to execute the operation effectively. Talking to The Tribune here today, Senior Superintendent of Police Kapurthala, Gaurav Toora, stated that the cops are adopting “EDP” i.e. Enforcement, De-Addiction and Prevention.

SSP Toora mentioned that the cops are conducting surprise checks and searching for criminals who managed to escape. He warned drug smugglers to either leave the state or come into the mainstream. However, SSP Toora said that the police are helping drug-addicted youths who want to leave drug addiction.

Advertisement

As part of the “Prevention” strategy, the cops will launch a campaign to educate the youth about the menace of drugs with the help of health and education departments.

He stated that the action was taken and raids were being carried out in both Kapurthala and Phagwara, where law enforcement officials questioned suspicious individuals and conducted thorough vehicle inspections.

Advertisement

SP Kapurthala Gurpreet Singh Gill is heading the campaign in Kapurthala, and SP Rupinder Kaur Bhatti is leading it in Phagwara, said SSP Toora.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper