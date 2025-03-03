Kapurthala police launch anti-drug ops, raid several places

In a major crackdown on drug-related activities, the Kapurthala Police have launched a large-scale campaign from Saturday and conducted extensive raids in drug-affected areas of the district under the Punjab government’s ‘Yudh Nashe Virodh’ campaign.

A significant police force was deployed to execute the operation effectively. Talking to The Tribune here today, Senior Superintendent of Police Kapurthala, Gaurav Toora, stated that the cops are adopting “EDP” i.e. Enforcement, De-Addiction and Prevention.

SSP Toora mentioned that the cops are conducting surprise checks and searching for criminals who managed to escape. He warned drug smugglers to either leave the state or come into the mainstream. However, SSP Toora said that the police are helping drug-addicted youths who want to leave drug addiction.

As part of the “Prevention” strategy, the cops will launch a campaign to educate the youth about the menace of drugs with the help of health and education departments.

He stated that the action was taken and raids were being carried out in both Kapurthala and Phagwara, where law enforcement officials questioned suspicious individuals and conducted thorough vehicle inspections.

SP Kapurthala Gurpreet Singh Gill is heading the campaign in Kapurthala, and SP Rupinder Kaur Bhatti is leading it in Phagwara, said SSP Toora.