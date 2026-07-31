Kapurthala police nab key shooter linked to Jaggu Phookiwal gang

The Kapurthala police on Thursday announced a series of significant breakthroughs in its ongoing crackdown against organised crime and illegal arms claiming the arrest of a key shooter associated with the Jaggu Phookiwal gang, the seizure of a substantial cache of illegal liquor and the recovery of Turkish-made pistols in a separate criminal case.

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The operations, carried out under the supervision of senior police officers, are part of the Punjab Government's continuing campaign against organised criminal networks and illegal activities.

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Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Toora while addressing a press conference here on Thursday evening told that, the most significant development was the arrest of Harvinderpal Singh alias Indu, a resident of Talwandi Madho in Jalandhar district, who has been identified as the principal shooter in an attempted murder case registered at Sultanpur Lodhi Police Station.

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The case pertains to a firing incident on November 1, 2025, in Shahjahanpur village, in which two motorcycle-borne assailants allegedly opened fire with the intention of killing a local resident. An FIR under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act was registered on November 2, 2025.

Police stated that intensive human intelligence gathering and technical surveillance had earlier led to the arrest of two accused soon after the incident and the recovery of a country-made .30 bore pistol allegedly used in the crime.

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During the investigation, officers concluded that the conspiracy had allegedly been orchestrated by Jagdeep Singh alias Jaggu Phookiwal, who is stated to be operating from abroad through his associates. A special investigation team subsequently intensified efforts to trace the remaining accused, culminating in the arrest of the alleged main shooter on July 29, 2026.

During the latest operation, police recovered a glock pistol along with eight live cartridges from the arrested accused. Investigators further disclosed that the accused has previously been booked in two Arms Act cases registered in 2021 and 2023.

Police also released details of the other accused already arrested in connection with the case and confirmed that, with the latest recovery, the total seizure now includes a country-made .30 bore pistol, the glock pistol with eight live rounds and the motorcycle allegedly used in the commission of the offence.

Separately, police disclosed the recovery of three Turkish-made pistols along with ammunition in another criminal investigation. According to the available police record, a total of three Turkish-manufactured pistols and associated cartridges were seized. The police document also refers to several previous criminal cases registered against the accused persons under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

SSP Toora maintained that these operations reflect their continued focus on dismantling organised criminal gangs and curbing the circulation of illegal firearms. Investigations in all cases are continuing and police have indicated that further arrests and recoveries may follow as the investigations progress.