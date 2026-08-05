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Home / Jalandhar / Kapurthala police recover 250 lost, stolen mobile phones worth Rs 50 lakh

Kapurthala police recover 250 lost, stolen mobile phones worth Rs 50 lakh

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Our Correspondent
Kapurthala, Updated At : 04:52 AM Aug 05, 2026 IST
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Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Toora hands over a mobile phone to its rightful owner in Kapurthala.
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In a major success against mobile phone theft, the Kapurthala police have recovered 250 lost and stolen mobile phones worth approximately Rs 50 lakh and initiated the process of returning them to their rightful owners.

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Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Toora, while talking to media here today told that with the coordinated efforts of SP (HQ) Harpreet Singh; SP(D), Harjinder Singh Gill; and Phagwara SP Madhvi Sharma the recovery operation was carried out by the Cyber Crime Police Station, Kapurthala, whose team used technical surveillance and investigation to trace the missing devices. The recovered handsets have now been verified and the process of handing them back to their owners has commenced.

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Through sustained technical analysis and coordinated field efforts, the cyber-crime team successfully traced and recovered the devices, providing significant relief to the affected citizens.

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SSP Gaurav Toora appreciated the efforts of the police officers and the cyber-crime team, noting that the recovered mobile phones have an estimated market value of around Rs 50 lakh.

The SSP also urged residents to report the loss or theft of their mobile phones immediately instead of waiting. He advised citizens to lodge a complaint at the nearest police station and block the handset through the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal to prevent its misuse. The police further informed that details of lost mobile phones can be registered online through the official CEIR portal (www.ceir.gov.in), enabling authorities to track and recover the devices more effectively.

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