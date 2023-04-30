Kapurthala procures 3.26 LMT wheat, breaks previous record

Our Correspondent

Kapurthala, April 29

In a major achievement, Kapurthala district procured 3,26,950 MT of wheat till Friday, crossing the target of 3,15,372 MT fixed for the current season.

Hailing the role of farmers in making a great contribution towards wheat production, Deputy Commissioner Vishesh sarangal said “it is a matter of pride that kapurthala has broken the previous record of wheat procurement”.

On April 28 last year, 3,01,912 MT of wheat was procured; but this time, the procurement has been more than 25,000 MT. Besides, nearly 16,000 to 17,000 MT wheat arrival in mandis has been recorded in last days of April.

Sarangal said during the current season it was ensured that farmers would get payment of procured wheat in 48 hours of purchase and Rs 620 crore has been paid to them.

PUNGRAIN leads the procurement with 86,580 MT, MARKFED with 73,730 MT, PUNSUP with 76,005 MT, PSWC with 77,213 MT and FCI with 1,794 MT. The DC said the lifting was going on smoothly across all 42 mandis in the district; 2,65,444 LMT has been lifted so far.