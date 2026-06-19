Kapurthala pushes drain-cleaning drive ahead of monsoon

Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner Akash Bansal on Friday reviewed the progress of drain and sewerage cleaning works being carried out across the district as part of monsoon preparedness and flood management measures.

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Bansal directed the Drainage Department, Municipal Corporation Kapurthala, Municipal Corporation Phagwara, Municipal Council Sultanpur Lodhi and the Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board (PWSSB) to ensure that the cleaning of all drains, municipal sewerage drains, sewerage networks and storm sewer systems is completed by June 30.

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During the review meeting, the Deputy Commissioner stressed that all ongoing works must be finished before the onset of the monsoon season. He also instructed officials to ensure the proper disposal of removed weeds, wild vegetation, booti and water hyacinth to prevent the waste from being washed back into drains during rainfall.

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Officials informed the Deputy Commissioner that open drain-cleaning works worth Rs 1.62 crore under the Drainage Department are nearing completion. The works involve the removal of sarkanda, weeds, wild vegetation, jala, booti and water hyacinth from drains across the district.

The cleaning operations cover the West Bein (Holy/Kali Bein), East Bein (Chitti Bein) and various drains in the tehsils of Bholath, Kapurthala, Sultanpur Lodhi and Phagwara.

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Bansal also reviewed the status of cleaning and maintenance work on the drainage system, sewerage network and storm sewer infrastructure under the jurisdiction of Municipal Corporation Kapurthala, Municipal Corporation Phagwara, Municipal Council Sultanpur Lodhi and the PWSSB.

Officials said the exercise would improve water flow, prevent waterlogging and ensure smooth drainage during the monsoon season. They assured the Deputy Commissioner that all works would be completed within the stipulated timeframe.

Bansal warned that any laxity in drain and sewerage cleaning operations would not be tolerated. He directed officials to establish a robust monitoring mechanism to ensure the timely completion of all works so that residents do not face inconvenience during the rainy season.

He reiterated that effective drainage and sewerage management are essential for flood prevention and public safety during the monsoon, and stressed the need for continuous monitoring of vulnerable locations across the district.