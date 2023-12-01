Kapurthala RCF comes up with novel retirement, promotion scheme

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, November 30

Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala, has started a new initiative of handing over retirement letters to employees every month from November along with promotion orders to those who are elevated in their place on the same day.

Under the novel scheme, a retirement-cum-promotion ceremony was organised today at the Technical Training Centre Auditorium in RCF. It was presided over by S Srinivas, General Manager, Rail Coach Factory. Pension papers, along with settlement dues, were handed over to 16 employees and two officers by the General Manager on their retirement. Promotion letters were distributed among 29 employees during the function.

In his address, the RCF General Manager said the contribution of retiring employees would never be forgotten. Congratulating the employees who were promoted, he expressed hope that they would maintain the dignity of their new posts and work more efficiently.

#Kapurthala #Phagwara