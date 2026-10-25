Kapurthala RCF felicitates women hockey players for Asian Games gold triumph

Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala, felicitated its women hockey players, Lalremsiami and Lalthantluangi, on Friday in recognition of their significant contribution to India’s historic gold medal triumph at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

Both players hail from Mizoram and joined Rail Coach Factory about a few years ago. Their journey from the north-eastern state of Mizoram to RCF Kapurthala, Punjab, reflects the cultural oneness and unity in diversity that define India.

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The Indian women’s hockey team registered a convincing 1–0 victory over China in the final to clinch the gold medal. Earlier, the team had defeated South Korea 2–0 in the semi-final to secure its place in the title clash. This remarkable achievement ended a 44-year wait for gold in women’s hockey at the Asian Games, with India last winning the title in 1982. The triumph also secured India direct qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

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Lalremsiami plays as a forward and Lalthantluangi as a defender. Ajay Nandan, General Manager, RCF, felicitated the two players in the presence of Navita Nandan, President, RCF Women’s Welfare Organisation; KS Asla, President, RCF Sports Association; members of the Sports Association; officers and employees; representatives of unions and associations; players and coaches from various sports disciplines; and a large number of sports enthusiasts.