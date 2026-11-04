Kapurthala residents decry civic apathy, demand time-bound action

The poor civic condition of Kapurthala and the failure of successive governments to address basic issues affecting residents' daily lives have drawn sharp criticism from citizens.

Residents recently highlighted a range of unresolved problems, including traffic congestion, stray dogs, illegal encroachments, unauthorised hoardings, poor sanitation and inadequate civic management.

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Advocate Anuj Anand, resident of Kapurthala, said people were increasingly frustrated by the widening gap between political promises and ground realities. He said while citizens fulfil their responsibilities by paying taxes and following the law, they have every right to expect safe roads, clean surroundings, accessible footpaths, effective traffic management and protection from civic hazards.

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Enforcement of laws, removal of illegal encroachments, regulation of hoardings, traffic management and implementation of the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme are responsibilities that the authorities must discharge effectively, he said.

Another resident Sachin Kumar said traffic congestion had become a routine problem across the city. Haphazard parking, vehicles occupying footpaths, roadside food stalls, vegetable vendors and encroachments have significantly reduced available road space. As a result, pedestrians are often forced to walk on busy roads because footpaths are either blocked or encroached upon.

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Residents also expressed concern over the growing menace of stray dogs. They said people continue to face the threat of dog attacks, while the absence of an effective and sustained ABC programme raises serious questions about the authorities’ preparedness and priorities. Repeated complaints and representations have failed to yield a satisfactory solution, they added.

The unchecked display of illegal hoardings and banners on road signs, public buildings, bus shelters and other public infrastructure was cited as another example of administrative failure. The residents said the unauthorised advertisements obstruct visibility, inconvenience commuters and compromise public safety.

Residents asserted that the performance of elected representatives and civic authorities should be judged by tangible results rather than political claims, publicity campaigns or occasional announcements.

They urged the government and departments to prepare and implement a time-bound action plan to tackle these issues. Responsibility must be fixed, regular monitoring ensured and visible results delivered instead of another round of assurances, they said.