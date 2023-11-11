Kapurthala Sainik School annual function: Azad, Motilal House overall champs

Ashok Kaura

Phagwara, November 10

The annual function of Sainik School, Kapurthala, concluded today with a colourful programme. Deputy Commissioner Captain Karnail Singh was the chief guest on the occasion.

Lieutenant General (retd) Gurdeep Singh was the guest of honour. After the lighting of traditional lamp in the school auditorium, the cadets recited shabad and enacted an English play. Group Captain Madhu Sengar, the principal, gave a presentation on the academic achievements of the school.

Kashyap Krishnan was given the best artist award for the session 2022-23. Tilak House got the trophy for sending the maximum number of cadets to NDA. It is pertinent to mention here that Sainik School, Kapurthala, won the coveted Defence Minister’s Trophy for sending the maximum number of boys to NDA among all Sainik Schools during the previous session.

Azad House got the Best House (Cock House) trophy for overall performance in the senior category and Motilal House got the title in the junior category. Among holding houses, the trophy was bagged by Nalwa House. The principal honoured the dignitaries by presenting a shawl and a beautiful photo of Jagatjit Palace.

In the end, vice-principal Wing Commander Deepika Rawat proposed a vote of thanks. Administrative Officer Major JBS Baig along with Dr Ishar was present on the occasion.

#Kapurthala #Phagwara