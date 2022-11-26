Kapurthala sees 1,275 farm fires, 20% fewer than last year’s figure, claims Deputy Commissioner

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 25

With 1,275 cases of stubble-burning reported in Kapurthala district from September 15 to November 21, the district administration today claimed there had been a 30 per cent reduction in the farm fires in Kapurthala district this paddy season.

Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal said during the current season, there were 1,275 cases of stubble-burning from September 15 to November 21, which were 1,784 in 2021. He further said incidents of stubble-burning were less than that in 2020, when 1630 cases were reported.

Roughly, 509 fewer farmers burned paddy stubble this year in Kapurthala compared to 2021; and 355 fewer in comparison to the figure of 2020.

The Deputy Commissioner said the reduction in stubble-burning cases had been possible due to the efforts of the administration in encouraging farmers not to take to the malpractice.

The DC applauded the role of SDMs, officials, farmers, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department, Rural Development and Panchayat Department, PPCB and the Education Department in taking care of environment and soil health.

The DC said the nodal officers, surveillance teams and supervisors were deployed by the district administration to prevent the stubble-burning. He said officials were regularly visiting the fields to encourage the farmers to avoid burning of crop residue.

Besides, farmers who did not burn the stubbles were facilitated by the SDMs at their fields, he added. Sarangal announced that farmers who did not burn stubble and officials/employees who had diligently performed their duties would be honoured with appreciation letters by the district administration.

The district administration had also organised camps in 180 villages besides creating awareness through vans at block level. Also, the administration said conducting painting competitions of the students on environmental conservation helped in creating awareness against stubble-burning.