Kapurthala sees 45 pc polling

The voting for the Zila Parishad and Block Samiti elections in Kapurthala district was completed peacefully on Sunday.

Advertisement

As much as 45.2 per cent cast vote for 10 Zila Parishad zones and five Block Samitis across 88 zones till 4 pm in the district. District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal said the voting process was peaceful across the district.

Advertisement

The poll percentage in Kapurthala was down by 16 per cent, compared to the Zila Parishad polls in Kaputhala in September 2018, which witnessed 61.63 per cent voting.

Advertisement

Informing about the further electoral process, the Kapurthala DC said counting of votes for the panchayat polls will be held on December 17.

The District Election Officer thanked the voters, election staff and security forces for the peaceful voting and said the process remained smooth with the cooperation of hundreds of staff on poll duty.

Advertisement

Throughout the voting, officials toured the booths across the district to review polls and ensure smooth conduct of the electoral process.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Development, Varinderpal Singh Bajwa visited polling booths of Ucha and Fattu Dhinga, Returning Officer-cum-SDM Irwin Kaur visited various villages of the Kapurthala constituency and Returning Officer-cum-SDM, Sultanpur Lodhi, Alka Kalia visited booths of Sultanpur Lodhi and reviewed the election process.

SSP Gaurav Toora visited various polling booths in the district and reviewed the security arrangements. He said the election process in the district remained peaceful amid deputation of heavy police force and stringent security arrangements.