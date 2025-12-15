DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Kapurthala sees 45 pc polling

Kapurthala sees 45 pc polling

Down 16 pc as compared to Zila Parishad poll in 2018

article_Author
Aparna Banerji
Tribune News Service
Kapurthala, Updated At : 05:14 AM Dec 15, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Elderly voters after casting their vote during Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti election in Kapurthala on Sunday. A Tribune Photo
Advertisement

The voting for the Zila Parishad and Block Samiti elections in Kapurthala district was completed peacefully on Sunday.

Advertisement

As much as 45.2 per cent cast vote for 10 Zila Parishad zones and five Block Samitis across 88 zones till 4 pm in the district. District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal said the voting process was peaceful across the district.

Advertisement

The poll percentage in Kapurthala was down by 16 per cent, compared to the Zila Parishad polls in Kaputhala in September 2018, which witnessed 61.63 per cent voting.

Advertisement

Informing about the further electoral process, the Kapurthala DC said counting of votes for the panchayat polls will be held on December 17.

The District Election Officer thanked the voters, election staff and security forces for the peaceful voting and said the process remained smooth with the cooperation of hundreds of staff on poll duty.

Advertisement

Throughout the voting, officials toured the booths across the district to review polls and ensure smooth conduct of the electoral process.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Development, Varinderpal Singh Bajwa visited polling booths of Ucha and Fattu Dhinga, Returning Officer-cum-SDM Irwin Kaur visited various villages of the Kapurthala constituency and Returning Officer-cum-SDM, Sultanpur Lodhi, Alka Kalia visited booths of Sultanpur Lodhi and reviewed the election process.

SSP Gaurav Toora visited various polling booths in the district and reviewed the security arrangements. He said the election process in the district remained peaceful amid deputation of heavy police force and stringent security arrangements.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts