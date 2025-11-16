Kapurthala sees surge in robbery, assault cases

A series of violent and unrelated criminal incidents have shaken the Kapurthala district, with reports of robberies at knifepoint, assaults, unlawful trespassing, road-rage violence and communal provocation. Multiple cases have been registered across various police stations, prompting authorities to launch investigations and search operations for absconding suspects.

Advertisement

In the first incident, Som, a resident of Village Lom in Baghpat (UP), was traveling on his motorcycle (UP-17-AB-2083) from Rajouri to his village. He stopped near Chhehru area in Jammu & Kashmir to take a phone call when two men in a Swift car, one of whom was masked, threatened him with a sharp weapon. They robbed him of his motorcycle, Rs 24,000 in cash, vehicle documents, insurance papers and clothes before fleeing towards Phagwara. Police have arrested Parmjeet Singh and Lakvir Singh (alias Reena) in connection with the robbery, while two other suspects, Goswa and Amrit from Nijra, remain at large. A case has been registered under Section 382 of the IPC.

Advertisement

In a second case from Kapurthala, Parmjeet Singh of Village Amlgir reported that three men on a motorcycle (PB08-FQ-4401) armed with swords and sharp-edged weapons assaulted him outside his home after a dispute. They robbed him of Rs 4,000–Rs 5,000 and attempted to flee. Locals managed to apprehend one of the assailants, Lakvir Singh (Reena), while the other two, Goswa and Amrit, escaped. The police have filed a case under Sections 323, 341, 506, and 452 of the IPC. In a separate case, Rajak Sharma, a resident of Saipran Colony in Kapurthala, reported a violent altercation after a stray dog was accidentally run over by his vehicle (PB08-FC-6852).

Advertisement

A group of individuals, led by Shiv Vadwa, Nikh Vadwa and Vikhal Vadwa, along with a woman, allegedly forced entry into his flat, assaulted his staff and security guard, vandalised property and stole a gold chain weighing about five tolas. Several staff members, including Vijay Singh and Shantanu Varma, sustained injuries from repeated blows with sticks.

Police have booked the accused under multiple sections of the IPC, including 323, 324, 354A, 354B, 148 and 149.

Advertisement

Another violent incident occurred in Begowal, where Raji, wife of Kulwinder, alleged that due to an old rivalry, eight individuals including Lakvir Chand (Rinku), Rajvir, Neelam, Hinsi, Mogi, Asvani Kumar, Lov (Budhi) and Akash assaulted her, tearing her clothes and inflicting injuries. A case has been registered under Sections 323, 324, 341, 295, 295A, 506, and 34 of the IPC.

In a road-rage incident in Amritpur village, Arshdeep Singh reported that Baldev Singh and his brother Tarseem, allegedly intoxicated, blocked the road with a mini-pickup vehicle. When asked to give way, they reportedly hurled abuses and assaulted Arshdeep. During the altercation, Baldev allegedly removed Arshdeep’s turban, pulled his beard, and attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon, causing injuries to his nose. A case under Sections 341, 323, 324, 148, and 149 of the IPC has been filed.

In another assault case from Kapurthala, Rahul Nahar (Rishu) claimed that he was surrounded and beaten by Sukhjinder Singh (Mittu), his brother Bhindu and several unidentified individuals near Hameera railway crossing while heading for personal work on his motorcycle. A case has been registered in connection with the incident.