Kapurthala shooter strikes two gold in national championship

Jalandhar, November 28

Dalbir Singh, a Kapurthala-based resident, brought laurels to the state by winning two gold medals in the 66th National Shooting Championship held at Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range in Delhi. He is the only Para Rifle shooter from Punjab who participated in this national-level shooting championship.

The championship was organised by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI). Dalbir participated in two different categories – 10m and 50m rifle shooting. In the 10m rifle prone event, he scored 617.7 to win a gold medal. In 50m event, he scored 605.0 and bagged another gold.

Earlier this month, he won a bronze medal in the National Games organised by the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI). He said his dedication and skills earned him remarkable accolades.

“I have been selected for Khelo India Games, which will be held at Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range in Delhi from December 12 to 16,” he said.

