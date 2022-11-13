Kapurthala skater 6th in world championship

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, November 12

Kapurthala boy Sanchit Bhandari has made the country proud by bagging the sixth spot in the world in the Inline Freestyle Speed Slalom at the recently concluded World Skate Games 2022 in Argentina.

Sanchit bagged the sixth position in his age category and the seventh overall position in the world in the games. Sanchit had earlier won a gold medal in the National Games (in the same game) held in Gujarat this year.

Sanchit’s sister Khushi bagged the 16th spot in the same games in Argentina.

Born and bred in Kapurthala, Sanchit, who did his schooling from Noida. He started getting formal training for skating in Noida. But it was an encounter with a fellow freestyle inline skater at his academy in Noida that made him take up the sport formally.

Sanchit’s father, Atul Bhandari, also expressed his joy over his children’s achievements.

Bhandari, noted, “He used to train 7 to 8 hours a day for the game. His skating shoes and rollers alone cost us Rs 1 to 1.5 lakh every year.”

Bhandari rued, “Currently, there is no sponsorship for equipment for the game from the government. Those from poor families cannot afford to pursue this game. We dream of a future when Sanchit could earn his livelihood out of the game. These games should also have sponsors. Corporates should fund these through CSR schemes. “

Ritu Bhandari, Sanchit’s mother, echoed her husband’s thoughts as she said, “Skating is not a game which has seen much support from the government. But he (Sanchit) plans to keep playing for India. He is fired up to win more medals.”

Inline Freestyle Speed Slalom involves a player skating a 12-metre run, which is followed by a fast 16-metre zigzag run. The fastest player wins.