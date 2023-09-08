Kapurthala SSP told to submit details of 3-yr-old pending cases

Ashok Kaura

Phagwara, September 7

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday instructed the Senior Superintendent of Police, Kapurthala, to file an affidavit indicating the number of cases in which investigation has been pending for the last three years in the district.

The SSP has been instructed to appear on November 8 in person with the details of all pending cases and investigation. The orders were issued by Justice N S Shekhawat while hearing a case of alleged forcible occupation of Udasin Dharamshala at Mohalla Mehli Gate here eight years ago. SSP Raj Pal Sandhu who appeared before the high court in person had assured the court that the investigation would be taken to its logical end within a period of eight weeks. The Senior Superintedent of Police had assured the high court that investigation would be conducted fairly and impartially and if anyone was found guilty, he not be spared.

Notably, the victims, Mahant Varinder Das and Mahant Kamaljit Das, said on July 25, 2015, over 100 persons tried to encroach on their camp in broad daylight. They also tried to cut the main gate with a cutter.

Though a case was registered under Sections 307, 148, 149, 450, 427, 506 and 511 of the IPC, the police, while defending the aggressor, recommended the removal of certain sections.

Mahanta said: “We knocked the door of the Human Rights Commission, following which the police arrested a man, Sagar Bedi, on February 27 this year. Later, the police assured us that the remaining persons will also be arrested, but nothing happened.”

Now, the high court has summoned the Senior Superintendent of Police in the court on September 6.

