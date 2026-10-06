Kapurthala: Stubble burning hotspots to face tighter watch as paddy harvesting gathers pace

Deputy Commissioner Akash Bansal on Tuesday directed all Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) and Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) to jointly visit all identified hotspot villages in the district within the next week and intensify field-level monitoring to prevent stubble burning during the ongoing paddy harvesting season. Chairing a virtual meeting with cluster and nodal officers to review preparedness for preventing stubble burning, the Deputy Commissioner said, although not a single case had been reported in the district so far, there was no room for complacency. He directed the entire administrative machinery to remain extra vigilant, particularly over the next three weeks, when paddy harvesting activity is expected to gather pace.

Bansal said around 10–15 per cent of paddy harvesting had already been completed in the district and that harvesting would accelerate in the coming days. He said the period was crucial for preventing crop residue burning and urged all the departments concerned to work in close coordination to ensure that the district remained completely free of stubble-burning incidents.

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He directed SDMs and DSPs to conduct joint visits to hotspot villages, interact with farmers and area residents, assess the availability of crop residue management machinery and ensure that preventive measures were being implemented effectively on ground. Officials of the Agriculture Department, Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) and the other departments concerned were also asked to intensify field visits and maintain close coordination.

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The Deputy Commissioner directed Nambardars and Chowkidars to remain present and vigilant in their respective areas and immediately inform cluster and nodal officers of any incident or requirement for assistance. He said local-level machinery must play a proactive role in identifying vulnerable areas and taking preventive action before any incident of stubble burning occurred.

He said daily public announcements should be made at the village level to sensitise farmers about the harmful effects of stubble burning, and encourage them to adopt scientific residue management practices. The Rural Development and Panchayats Department was directed to ensure that Sarpanches and Panchayat Secretaries remained engaged in their villages throughout the harvesting season.

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Bansal said elected representatives and village-level officials should conduct regular awareness activities, interact with farmers and motivate them to refrain from burning paddy residue.