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Home / Jalandhar / Kapurthala: Students showcase greener ways of living

Kapurthala: Students showcase greener ways of living

Pushpa Gujral Science City marks Green Consumer Day

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Kapurthala, Updated At : 11:42 PM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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A project model display competition underway at Pushpa Gujral Science City.
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Pushpa Gujral Science City here on Monday observed Green Consumer Day by organising a project model display competition on the theme “Zero-waste challenges”.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from more than 100 students, who presented innovative project models showcasing practical and creative solutions to reduce waste and promote sustainable living.

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The theme of this year’s Green Consumer Day, “Sustainable consumption, recycling and reducing waste”, focuses on encouraging responsible consumption, promoting eco-friendly products, minimising unnecessary packaging and strengthening the culture of reusing and recycling.

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Pushpa Gujral Science City director Dr Rajesh Grover said achieving the goal of zero waste required collective responsibility, scientific innovation and sustained public participation.

He urged the youth to adopt responsible consumption, waste segregation, reuse and recycling as part of their daily lives. He said science and technology could provide effective solutions to waste management, but lasting change was possible only when technological interventions were supported by behavioural change and community participation.

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Dr Munish Soin, deputy director and programme coordinator, delivered the vote of thanks. He called on all stakeholders to work together towards a cleaner, healthier and more sustainable future, reaffirming that every individual action could contribute meaningfully to the broader goal of a zero-waste society.

  • 1st prize: Guru Amardass Public School, Ucha Bet, Kapurthala

  • 2nd prize: Akal Academy, Kapurthala

  • 3rd prize: Anand Public School, Kapurthala

    The winners

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