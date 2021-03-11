Kapurthala students to get free subscription for online classes

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 13

In a hi-tech initiative taken by the district administration, students of Kapurthala will now be receiving free subscription to online classes. Kapurthala became the first district across the state to provide the free subscription for online quality study material to 10,000 students from government schools.

Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal launched the project by distributing free e-learning subscription letters to students from government schools at Ghanta Ghar and Randhir schools today at the DAC. The initiative has come in the wake of the district administration partnering with The Intelligent Indian NGO for their Bridge-Ed initiative and BYJU’S.

While interacting with the students, the DC said it’s a capacity building programme, which would be very useful in coming vacations as they would be able to study the educational material, which was not related to their school syllabus but to plug the study gaps.

The subscription will be valid for three years free of cost and students can clear their concepts of previous classes that they might miss during the study in class.

Terming it a giant step to enable the students at government schools from Classes 8 to 12 to have free access to online quality material for competitive exams like JEE, IIT etc, the DC said the district administration has recently partnered with The Intelligent Indian NGO for their Bridge-Ed initiative and BYJU’S for that.

The subscription will provide free high-quality educational content, mapped with the Punjab board in English, Hindi, and Punjabi languages to the government school students.

Besides this, the students aiming to enter IITs and medical institutions will be equipped with e-learning resources for IIT-JEE/NEET exams.

He asked the Education Department officials to ensure that the eligible students must attain benefit from this tie-up. He said presently over 500 students had received the licences, while other 10,000 students were in pipeline.

The Deputy Commissioner said summer vacations are an apt time for students to learn and enhance their academics and these courses will come in handy and shall ensure their academic progress throughout school break in May and June.