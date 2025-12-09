Kapurthala teacher visits Finland, brings new concepts to classrooms

Rachna Puri, a teacher from a government school in Kapurthala, has returned after completing an intensive training programme in Finland—considered a global leader in early-childhood and primary education. Out of the 72 teachers selected by the Punjab Education Department for the third batch, she was the only participant from Kapurthala.

Rachna Puri attended the programme at the University of Turku from November 16 to 30, where she observed Finland’s renowned education practices closely. Speaking to The Tribune, she said that while schools here often rely heavily on theoretical learning, the Finnish model focuses on life skills and survival abilities. “There, children are not competing with anyone. They are not pushed into global competitions at an early age,” she noted.

Sharing her observations, she added that Finnish students begin learning practical skills very early. “A Class 3 child starts stitching on their own,” she said. Emphasising the country’s strong connection with nature, she explained that students spend considerable time outdoors. “In Finland, there is extensive work around the environment. Children attend forest schools, and many classes are conducted in the open. Whatever we learn during trekking, those students learn right in their schools.”

Puri also highlighted that young children have no exams, and their schedules are flexible. “They put on their own clothes, go out, and when they return, they unpack themselves. These everyday tasks build independence,” she said. Despite Finland’s limited natural resources, Puri was impressed by how effectively the country uses what it has. “They have no natural resources, while we have everything in abundance. We can also achieve great results if we use our resources wisely,” she remarked.

Inspired by her training, Puri has already begun implementing several sustainability-focused practices in her school. She has set up a compost pit, introduced two-bin waste segregation, and started teaching students to create the best out of waste. She also plans to install low-pressure taps to reduce water usage. “Students will now be involved in more hands-on activities,” she said, adding that she has already taken them on visits to bakeries, fields, and has worked on reviving the kitchen garden.

Puri believes that small, practical changes can bring meaningful improvement to early-childhood learning. Her Finland experience, she says, has strengthened her resolve to make learning more experiential, sustainable, and child-centred in schools.