Kapurthala: Teams formed to check quality of potato seed

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, March 2

Following reports that poor quality potato seed being brought from Madhya Pradesh was being stored in Punjab, the local administration has set up sub division level committees to keep a check against the practice.

Deputy Commissioner Deepti Uppal said under-size potato seed was being brought in Punjab, which could be given out to the farmers and bring them losses. She said she had formed teams under the four SDMs of Kapurthala, Bholath, Sultanpur Lodhi and Phagwara and asked them to conduct raids and check the practice. She said that the officials from the soils and agriculture department would assist the SDMs in conducting the checks in the cold storages. She said that the SDMs had been asked to submit reports within two days.