Home / Jalandhar / Kapurthala teen ends life after harassment by youth

Kapurthala teen ends life after harassment by youth

Case registered

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Kapurthala, Updated At : 04:29 AM Dec 04, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only
In a distressing incident reported from Kapurthala, a Class XII student allegedly died by suicide after continuous harassment, coercion and threats by a local youth.

The police have registered a case under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code based on the complaint of the victim’s father, Raj Kumar, resident of village Mansurwal Dona, presently living in Kapurthala.

According to the FIR, Raj Kumar stated that his daughter, was studying in Government Senior Secondary School, Kapurthala. He alleged that Pawan Deep, resident of Mansurwal Colony near Dharam Kanda, Kapurthala, had 'love-trapped' her. When the father learned of the situation, he claimed that he repeatedly advised his daughter and the youth to stay away from each other. However, Pawan Deep continued to contact the girl and refused to stop communicating with her.

The complaint further alleges that Pawan Deep repeatedly called her on her phone number, frequently troubling her and pressuring her to marry him. The father also stated that the youth threatened the girl, claiming he possessed certain videos and photographs of her and that if she refused to marry, he would upload these on social media to defame her. The victim is said to have been mentally disturbed due to this persistent coercion and the fear of public shame.

Raj Kumar told the police that he had gone to pick up his younger daughter from the school, while his wife had stepped out for work related to her boutique. She was alone at home. Around 3:20 pm, when he returned, his wife had also arrived moments earlier. As the couple entered the living room, they were shocked to find their daughter hanging with a dupatta tied to the ceiling fan.

Panicked, the parents immediately brought her down and rushed her to the Civil Hospital, Kapurthala, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. Raj Kumar stated in his complaint that his daughter took the extreme step due to harassment, threats and humiliation inflicted by Pawan Deep, whose actions allegedly drove her into severe mental distress.

Following the complaint, the police have registered a case under Section 306 of the IPC for abetment to suicide and have begun further investigation into the matter.

