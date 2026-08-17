Kapurthala temple assault case: Victim’s family alleges pressure for compromise

A viral video showing a mother and her young children allegedly being assaulted with slippers and kicked outside Mata Bhadrakali Temple in Kapurthala has taken a serious turn, with the victim’s family now alleging that they were pressured to compromise and withdraw the complaint.

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The victim’s husband alleged that the father of the accused shopkeeper, accompanied by some influential persons, visited their home following the incident and allegedly threatened the family against pursuing the case. He further claimed that the family was offered Rs 20,000 to remain silent and withdraw the complaint. The allegations have not been independently verified and will be subject to police investigation.

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City police station SHO Ranjit Singh said the victim woman’s statement had been recorded and police teams were conducting raids to arrest the accused.

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9-year-old boy narrates sequence of events

The victim’s nine-year-old son also narrated his version of the incident. He said that two days earlier, while he was playing, he accidentally came into contact with a motorcycle, causing it to fall. According to the child, the motorcycle belonged to a devotee who did not confront him. However, he alleged that the accused shopkeeper later beat him severely.

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The boy further stated that on the day of the main incident, he accidentally touched the rear-view mirror of another motorcycle, causing it to tilt slightly. He said he was unaware that the motorcycle belonged to the shopkeeper. After he straightened the mirror, the shopkeeper allegedly came out of the shop and began abusing him.

Mother intervened after ‘abuse’ of child

According to the victim, she intervened only to ask the accused not to abuse her son and to explain the matter to him. She alleged that the accused became angry and started abusing and assaulting her with slippers and kicks.

The woman said she was holding her one-year-old daughter in her arms at the time. She alleged that the child continued crying in fear as the incident unfolded.

The viral video appears to show the woman sitting on the ground with the infant pressed against her chest while apparently pleading for help. The footage has triggered widespread outrage on social media.

Husband alleges threats, pressure for compromise

The victim’s husband alleged that after the incident, the accused shopkeeper’s father and several other people visited their home and allegedly warned the family against taking the matter further.

He claimed that the family was offered Rs 20,000 to settle the matter and remain silent. These allegations have not yet been independently corroborated, and their authenticity will be established during the police investigation.

Valmiki community demands immediate arrest

The incident has also sparked anger within the Valmiki community. Community leader Charanjit Hans extended support to the victim’s family and demanded the immediate arrest of the accused.

Hans said a poor woman was allegedly assaulted in public and in front of her children. He added that the subsequent allegations of pressure for a compromise had further aggravated the matter.

He warned that if the accused was not arrested immediately, the Valmiki community could launch a protest, including a road blockade and wider agitation.

The allegations of threats and the alleged offer of Rs 20,000 to settle the matter could become an important part of the police investigation. If the allegations are established, police may also examine whether additional legal action is warranted against those found responsible.

The incident outside the historic temple has raised serious questions about law and order and the treatment of vulnerable families.