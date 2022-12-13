Kapurthala travel agent booked for fraud

Hoshiarpur, December 12
Makhan Singh, a resident of Madha village, has lodged a complaint with the Tanda police against a travel agent.
In his complaint to the police, he alleged the accused travel agent, Surjit Singh, a resident of Saidowal Bibi Nanki in Kapurthala district had promised to send his son to Italy. He said the accused had taken Rs 50,000 and his passport from him.
After this, he took the remaining amount in instalments. After taking about Rs 8 lakh, the accused first sent him to Dubai and from there he sent his son to Serbia. Makhan also accused the agent of taking away his tractor as security for sending him further. After a few days, his son returned from there. After this, the accused neither sent his son abroad nor returned his money. After registering the case, the police have started further action.
