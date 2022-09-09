Kapurthala: Undertrial escapes from Civil Hospital

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, September 8

An undertrial lodged in Kapurthala Jail, who was brought for treatment to the Civil Hospital, escaped from the emergency ward during his treatment late last evening.

Sandeep Singh, who hails from Hambowal village of Kapurthala, had been caught by Jalandhar Rural Police from Phillaur in a theft case and was lodged in the jail. Sandeep was brought to the hospital by Jalandhar cops.

As soon as the hospital staff and his guards realised that he had suddenly gone missing, an alert was sounded and PCR teams were pressed into service.

The police teams from Jalandhar as well as Kapurthala have launched a manhunt, but have failed to get any clue so far. Kapurthala Superintendent of Police (Detective) Harwinder Singh said: “The accused was handcuffed but he somehow managed to open it and escape. We are on a hunt to nab him. Our teams will arrest him soon. We have also lodged a case of negligence against the cops under whose protection he was brought to the hospital.”

Case against cops

