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Home / Jalandhar / Kapurthala unit of Gazetted and Non-Gazetted SC/BC Employees Welfare Federation demands immediate release of mid-day meal funds

Kapurthala unit of Gazetted and Non-Gazetted SC/BC Employees Welfare Federation demands immediate release of mid-day meal funds

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Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, Updated At : 03:50 AM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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The Kapurthala unit of the Gazetted and Non-Gazetted SC/BC Employees Welfare Federation, Punjab, has expressed serious concern over the delay in the release of cooking-cost funds under the Mid-Day Meal scheme, stating that teachers are finding it increasingly difficult to continue providing meals to students by spending money from their own pockets.

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Addressing the media, federation’s Kapurthala district president and Punjab senior vice-president Satwant Toora, along with other office-bearers, criticised the Punjab Government for not releasing cooking-cost funds to government and aided schools for nearly three months.

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The federation leaders said although the Mid-Day Meal scheme is officially managed by School Management Committees, the responsibility of running the programme practically falls on school heads and teachers appointed as in-charge. They alleged that with cooking-cost funds not being released and the prices of essential commodities continuing to rise, teachers are struggling to keep the scheme operational.

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They pointed out that primary and middle schools do not collect any fees or funds from students that could temporarily be utilised for running the programme until government grants are received. As a result, teachers have reportedly spent thousands of rupees from their personal finances to ensure uninterrupted meals for children.

The leaders further stated that local shopkeepers have become reluctant to extend credit for food supplies after such prolonged delays in payment, while vegetables and fruits must be purchased in cash, placing an additional financial burden on teachers and affecting their household budgets.

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Alerting the Education Department over the growing crisis, Satwant Toora said teachers should not be forced into a situation where they have no option but to suspend the Mid-Day Meal scheme due to the non-release of funds. He demanded the immediate release of all cooking-cost dues and the advance release of monthly allocations to schools.

The federation also sought the intervention of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains to ensure the immediate release of the pending funds.

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