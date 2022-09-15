Kapurthala: VB catches ASI taking Rs 2K bribe

Kapurthala, September 14
The Vigilance Bureau has arrested Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Lakhwinder Singh posted at the Kapurthala city police station allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2,000.
A spokesperson of the State Vigilance Bureau (VB) said the accused ASI was arrested on the complaint of Gaurav, a resident of Aman Nagar, Kapurthala. He further informed that the complainant had approached the VB alleging that he had a minor dispute with his partner at a shop and the ASI concerned was demanding money to help him in this police complaint case.
After verification of the facts in the complaint and the material evidence, a VB team from the Jalandhar Range laid a trap and the ASI was arrested red-handed taking a bribe of Rs 2,000 from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses.
A case under Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at VB police station, Jalandhar, and further investigation is underway.
