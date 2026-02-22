DT
Home / Jalandhar / Kapurthala woman accuses 2 travel agents of fraud

Kapurthala woman accuses 2 travel agents of fraud

Alleges that the 2 had duped the family of Rs 11 lakh on the pretext of sending their son abroad

Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 11:36 AM Feb 22, 2026 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
A woman from Dhilwan in Kapurthala has alleged that she was duped of Rs 10.78 lakh on the pretext of sending her son to Germany.

Police have registered a case on the complaint by Dalvir Kaur.

She alleged that two men -- Davinder Singh of Jalandhar and Pargat Singh of Maksudan – duped the family of the money after promising to send her son, Harvinder Singh, abroad.

However, neither they sent him abroad nor did they return the money, she alleged.

280 intoxicant tablets seized from undertrial at Kapurthala jail

Phagwara: As many as 280 intoxicant tablets were seized from an undertrial at the Kapurthala jail on Saturday.

Assistant Superintendent Dheeraj Kumar said the tablets were seized by a CRPF team from Daljit Singh, a resident of Jalandhar, who is in judicial custody in a murder case.

The tablets were wrapped in a polythene bag and concealed under the clothes.

Jail authorities have started a probe and registered a case. OC

