Kapurthala woman clears judicial exam

Jalandhar, April 2
Shubham Jot Kaur Rakhra, 28, from Kapurthala has made her family proud as she has cleared the Delhi Judicial Services Exam. Always academically inclined, Shubham has fulfilled her dreams by putting in a lot of hardwork and perseverance.
Shubham, who completed her master’s in laws from the University Institute of Legal Studies, Punjab University, shared that she had been preparing since she completed the master’s. “I had enrolled myself in law because it was my dream to become a judicial officer. My family always supported me in achieving my goals,” she said.
Shubham’s father recently took premature retirement from a government job and her mother is a teacher in a public school in Canada. Asked if she wishes to move abroad, Shubham replied promptly saying that she would happily continue her career here itself.
Apart from self-study, coaching for around eight months in Chandigarh helped Shubham clear the exam with flying colours.
