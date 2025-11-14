Kapurthala woman missing from Sikh jatha had multiple fraud cases against her: Police

Sarbjit Kaur, a Kapurthala resident, who went missing from the Sikh Jatha which returned from Nankana Sahib, Pakistan, following Parkash Purb celebrations, has three cases against her, the Kapurthala police informed today. She was part of the 1,932-member jatha, which crossed over to Pakistan through the Attari-Wagah joint checkpost on November 4.

Advertisement

Also Read: Sikh jatha member, who went to Pakistan to celebrate Guru Nanak Jayanti, goes missing

Advertisement

The police said the woman, a resident of Amanipur village in Kapurthala, has three cases against her and her sons have at least 10 against them — registered at various police stations of Kapurthala. Police officials said Sarabjit’s family has had a criminal history. However, the proceedings in the cases specifically against her were over.

Advertisement

While the Amanipur village residents remain tight-lipped about the family, the police said Sarabjit’s antecedents and case details were further being verified.

At the time she left with the jatha, she was living in Amanipur in her husband Karnail Singh’s home; he has been residing in England for many years, according to the police.

Advertisement

Of the three cases against Sarabjit, two are registered at the Kapurthala City police station and one at the Kot Fatta police station in Bathinda. Cases against her primarily include charges of cheating, fraud etc, police said.

Sources said while her passport bears the address of Malout in Muktsar, it also bears the name of her father, instead of her husband. The woman had reportedly not mentioned her citizenship and passport number in the immigration form.

Talwandi Chaudhrian police station SHO Nirmal Singh said, “The woman had gone to pay obeisance at Nankana Sahib, but didn’t return. There are three cases against her, two at Kapurthala and one at Bathinda — the court proceedings in all of which are over. There are six cases against her elder son Lovejot Singh and four against her younger son Navjot Singh. Trials in some of the cases are ongoing and her sons are believed to be out on bail. Her husband has been abroad for the last over 15 years. Further investigations are on.”

The cases against Sarabjit’s sons are registered at Kapurthala, Sultanpur Lodhi, Kabirpur.