Cases of exploitation involving young women in West Asian nations are becoming increasingly alarming. A recent case has come to light from Kapurthala, where a young woman was lured to Oman by her own friend under the pretext of a job opportunity. Upon her return, the victim shared the ordeal.

With the help of Rajya Sabha MP and environmentalist Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal, the woman was able to safely return to India. She revealed that her friend was aware of her poor financial background and took advantage of the situation by promising her a well-paying job at a salon in Oman.

Upon reaching Nirmal Kutia, Sultanpur Lodhi, the victim disclosed that the living conditions for women there were extremely inhumane. Not only was she forced to do domestic chores instead of the promised job, but she was also deprived of proper food despite working the entire day. She was subjected to cruel and degrading treatment.

As soon as she arrived in Oman, her mobile phone was taken away and instead of receiving a salary, even the little money she had was snatched. She was kept in a place along with several other girls who had lost all hope of returning home. The victim made a heartfelt appeal to other young women, urging them not to fall for such offers and avoid going to Arab countries for work under misleading promises.

The victim's family, who accompanied her, expressed deep gratitude to Seechewal, stating that had he not intervened in time, her visa could have been extended and she might have been held captive for another two years.

Seechewal emphasised the need for strict action against the rackets involved in such activities. He thanked the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy for their support and appealed to the people of Punjab to stay vigilant against such gangs, which exploit the poverty and helplessness of girls by trapping them in the Arab countries.