Kapurthala woman’s marriage to Pakistani man triggers legal battle

A Pakistani-origin marital dispute involving a woman from Kapurthala has reached the Lahore High Court, where Nasir Hussain’s first wife, Saima Hussain, has sought legal relief against her husband and Sarabjit Kaur.

Saima has reportedly sought Rs 80,000 per month in maintenance, alleging that she and her four minor children were forced to leave their matrimonial home after Nasir became involved with another woman.

Advertisement

The dispute reportedly dates back to November 2025, when Sarabjit Kaur, a resident of Kapurthala, allegedly met Nasir Hussain at Gurdwara Sri Nankana Sahib in Pakistan. Sarabjit had travelled to Pakistan with her husband, Prakash, to visit the historic Sikh shrine.

Advertisement

According to reports, Sarabjit later embraced Islam, married Nasir and adopted the name Noor Fatima. She subsequently began living with him in Pakistan.

The matter came to light after Saima approached the Lahore High Court against Nasir and Sarabjit. Pakistani advocate Ali Chaudhry Sandhu said Saima had filed separate cases seeking maintenance for her four children and challenging her husband’s second marriage.

Advertisement

According to the advocate, Saima told the court that Nasir had left her and the children without adequate financial support and had subsequently married again.

In the maintenance proceedings, Saima reportedly sought Rs 80,000 per month for the care and upbringing of her four children. It was also submitted that Nasir had allegedly forced Saima and the children to leave the family home.

The advocate further claimed that Nasir had been directed to provide financial assistance to his first family but had allegedly failed to comply. According to the report, the court could take further action if any maintenance amount ordered by it is not paid.

----------------------------

Sarabjit Kaur’s conversion and marriage

Sarabjit Kaur’s case involves her reported conversion to Islam and subsequent marriage to Nasir Hussain after her visit to Pakistan.

According to reports, Sarabjit travelled to Pakistan on November 4, 2025, to visit Gurdwara Sri Nankana Sahib. She was later reported missing during the trip and subsequently surfaced after marrying Nasir Hussain and taking the name Noor Fatima.

The case attracted attention in India and Pakistan because of the circumstances surrounding her disappearance, reported conversion and marriage.