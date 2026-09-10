DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Kapurthala woman’s marriage to Pakistani man triggers legal battle

Kapurthala woman’s marriage to Pakistani man triggers legal battle

First wife moves Lahore High Court for Rs 80,000 monthly maintenance

article_Author
Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, Updated At : 03:10 AM Sep 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
for representation only
Advertisement

A Pakistani-origin marital dispute involving a woman from Kapurthala has reached the Lahore High Court, where Nasir Hussain’s first wife, Saima Hussain, has sought legal relief against her husband and Sarabjit Kaur.

Saima has reportedly sought Rs 80,000 per month in maintenance, alleging that she and her four minor children were forced to leave their matrimonial home after Nasir became involved with another woman.

Advertisement

The dispute reportedly dates back to November 2025, when Sarabjit Kaur, a resident of Kapurthala, allegedly met Nasir Hussain at Gurdwara Sri Nankana Sahib in Pakistan. Sarabjit had travelled to Pakistan with her husband, Prakash, to visit the historic Sikh shrine.

Advertisement

According to reports, Sarabjit later embraced Islam, married Nasir and adopted the name Noor Fatima. She subsequently began living with him in Pakistan.

The matter came to light after Saima approached the Lahore High Court against Nasir and Sarabjit. Pakistani advocate Ali Chaudhry Sandhu said Saima had filed separate cases seeking maintenance for her four children and challenging her husband’s second marriage.

Advertisement

According to the advocate, Saima told the court that Nasir had left her and the children without adequate financial support and had subsequently married again.

In the maintenance proceedings, Saima reportedly sought Rs 80,000 per month for the care and upbringing of her four children. It was also submitted that Nasir had allegedly forced Saima and the children to leave the family home.

The advocate further claimed that Nasir had been directed to provide financial assistance to his first family but had allegedly failed to comply. According to the report, the court could take further action if any maintenance amount ordered by it is not paid.

----------------------------

Sarabjit Kaur’s conversion and marriage

Sarabjit Kaur’s case involves her reported conversion to Islam and subsequent marriage to Nasir Hussain after her visit to Pakistan.

According to reports, Sarabjit travelled to Pakistan on November 4, 2025, to visit Gurdwara Sri Nankana Sahib. She was later reported missing during the trip and subsequently surfaced after marrying Nasir Hussain and taking the name Noor Fatima.

The case attracted attention in India and Pakistan because of the circumstances surrounding her disappearance, reported conversion and marriage.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts