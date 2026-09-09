Kapurthala woman’s Pakistan marriage lands husband in Lahore High Court over first wife’s maintenance plea

A marital dispute involving a Pakistani man and a woman from Kapurthala has reached the Lahore High Court, with Nasir Hussain’s first wife, Saima, seeking legal relief against her husband and Sarabjit Kaur.

Saima has reportedly sought Rs 80,000 per month in maintenance for herself and her four minor children, alleging that she and the children were forced to leave their matrimonial home after her husband became involved with another woman.

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According to the report, the dispute dates back to November 2025, when Sarabjit, a resident of Kapurthala, allegedly met Nasir at Gurdwara Sri Nankana Sahib in Pakistan. Sarabjit had reportedly travelled to Pakistan with her husband, Prakash, to visit the Sikh shrine. She subsequently embraced Islam, married Nasir and adopted the name Noor Fatima. She then began living with him in Pakistan.

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The matter came to light after Saima approached the Lahore High Court against her husband and Sarabjit. Pakistani advocate Ali Chaudhry Sandhu said Saima had filed separate cases seeking maintenance for her four children and challenging her husband’s second marriage.

According to the advocate, Saima told the court that Nasir had abandoned her and their children without providing adequate financial support and had subsequently married another woman.

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Saima has reportedly sought Rs 80,000 per month for the maintenance and upbringing of her four children. During the maintenance proceedings, it was submitted that Nasir had forced Saima and the children to leave their home. The advocate also claimed that Nasir had been directed to provide financial assistance to his first family but had allegedly failed to comply. According to the report, the court may take further action if the maintenance ordered by it is not paid.

Sarabjit’s conversion and marriage

The report describes Sarabjit’s case as involving a conversion and marriage that took place following her visit to Pakistan. It states that she embraced Islam after meeting Nasir and subsequently married him, taking the name Noor Fatima. The report also carries a photograph showing Sarabjit during her marriage to Nasir.

The case has attracted attention because Sarabjit had previously been reported missing after travelling to Pakistan. According to the report, she entered Pakistan on November 4, 2025, along with her husband, Prakash, to visit Gurdwara Sri Nankana Sahib. She reportedly disappeared during the trip and later surfaced after marrying Nasir.

The report states that Sarabjit’s family initially expressed concern over her disappearance. She later appeared with Nasir and was reported to have embraced Islam. The couple subsequently went missing again after their marriage, according to the report.

Reported 9-year connection

The newspaper report also links the controversy to an earlier episode involving Sarabjit. It claims that she had met Nasir during a previous visit to Pakistan about nine years ago and that the two had remained in contact. At that time, however, she returned to India.

The report says Sarabjit travelled to Pakistan again in November 2025 and later married Nasir. It further states that the couple disappeared from public view for some time after their marriage, prompting concern and efforts by authorities to trace them.

According to the report, Nasir and Sarabjit were eventually located and taken into custody in Pakistan in early January 2026. Efforts were subsequently made to send Sarabjit back to India, but the newspaper reported that permission from the Pakistani authorities had not been received at the time.

The legal proceedings initiated by Saima Hussain have added a new dimension to the cross-border marriage controversy. The Lahore High Court is now being asked to consider her claims relating to maintenance and the welfare of her four children.

The allegations mentioned in the report are matters before the court and should not be treated as judicially established facts unless and until they are confirmed through legal proceedings.