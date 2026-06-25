The Kapurthala police have arrested the main accused in a high-profile abduction and murder case.

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The accused, Navjot Singh, alias Mani Baba, of Mushakved, Kapurthala, was arrested from Uttarakhand on Wednesday.

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Addressing a press conference, Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Harinder Singh Gill said that the case was registered on April 23 following a complaint by Jaspal Singh, who alleged that his son, Deepak, was at Gillani Gas Agency on Aujla Road, when Navjot Singh alias Mani Baba, along with Lovepreet Kumar alias Preet alias Lala, Rajandeep Singh, and one or two unidentified associates, assaulted him, forcibly abducted him in a Swift car (registration number PB 08 FM 4042), and later murdered him.

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Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered at Kapurthala police station under Sections 103, 140(1), and 191(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 25, 54, and 59 of the Arms Act.

During the investigation, co-accused Lovepreet Kumar alias Preet alias Lala of Dyalpur, Jalandhar district, and Lucky of Lakhan Kalan, Kapurthala district, were arrested earlier, while the prime accused, Navjot Singh alias Mani Baba, had been absconding.

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SP Gill said the accused was produced before a local court, which remanded him to three days of police custody for further interrogation. He added that Navjot Singh alias Mani Baba has a criminal history and is involved in 12 previous criminal cases.

Police said further investigation is underway to uncover additional facts and identify the remaining accused involved in the case.