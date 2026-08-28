Fourteen days after a youth died of suspected drug overdose, the Kapurthala police on Thursday exhumed the body, following a complaint by his family.

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Amandeep Singh (25), a resident of Desal village in Kapurthala, had gone missing on August 14.

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During the investigation, the police found that the man died of suspected drug overdose after allegedly being administered drugs by his friends.

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A case has been registered against Amandeep's friends Varinder and Palvinder (alias Ajay) at the Fattu Dhinga police station in Kapurthala under Sections 238 (causing the disappearance of evidence or giving false information to screen an offender) and Section 140 (1) (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder) of the BNS.

Sub-Inspector (SI) Dilbag Singh of Fattudhinga police station stated that based on the family's complaint, the duo was detained and interrogated.

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A third accomplice has also been nominated in the case, based on revelations by them, said the police.

Both accused admitted during questioning that they had buried the body in a field, said the police.

According to the family, Amandeep had left home on August 14 with some friends from the village but did not return.

The family subsequently informed the Fattudhinga police, but there was no trace of him for several days.

The accused duo was rounded up after a formal complaint against them three days ago.

The accused, upon being questioned during the probe, told the police that they had administered drugs to Amandeep and consumed drugs themselves on the night of August 14. They said they abandoned him in the fields when his health deteriorated.

After he died the following day, the friends buried the body in the field and attempted to cover up the incident.

The youth's body was recovered by the police on Thursday, about 14 days after the incident.

As per information, Amandeep's mobile phone records, upon being checked, also revealed that he had last spoken to some of his friends.

Sultanpur Lodhi DSP Dheerendra Verma said, "Amandeep went missing from his home on August 14. After a formal complaint three days ago, the accused duo was arrested and confessed to administering him drugs. A third person has also since been nominated. Whether the cause of death is a drug overdose can only be established conclusively after the post-mortem report comes out."

The police have taken Amandeep's body into custody and sent it to the Civil Hospital, Kapurthala, where his post-mortem will be conducted today.