Kapurthala’s 160-year-old clock is ticking again

Ashok Kaura

Kapurthala, April 25

In a major step to preserve the rich heritage of Kapurthala city, the 160-year-old clock at ‘Ghanta Ghar’ school has been made functional by the district administration.

This clock at Government Senior Secondary School (Ghanta Ghar) had been non-functional for a long time. When Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal came to know about this on the occasion of National Voter’s Day, he announced to establish its glory again.

The services of TR Clock Repair Company of Calcutta were requisitioned to bring this ancient clock, which once used to tell the time to the entire Kapurthala city, back into working condition. The name of the London city has been written on this clock, and it was made in 1862 by New York-based Jones & Company.

The Deputy Commissioner said the city of Kapurthala city has a rich heritage due to which it is also called the Paris of Punjab.

He said sincere efforts were being made by the district administration for the preservation of ancient buildings and places of historical importance in the district, which will be further intensified in future.